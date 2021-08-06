Beauty through magical mystery

Kathryn Johnson

BY KATHRYN JOHNSON

Year 12, St Kevin’s College

The flowers and late blossoms stretch towards the broken sunlight coming through the newly dressed trees.

Fairy-bees buzz and dance along old oak branches, weathered by time, deep crevices along their arms.

Dust hovers above the thin line of an old worn track that winds steadily through the trees.

It sticks to my sweat, making me feel covered in sticky honey.

A calm, lazy feeling creeps up inside me as trees wander past me, and the sun peers down through the leaves to penetrate the coolness beneath the shade.

The movement of my sturdy, midnight black horse keeps me alert.

The soft hair on her back tickles my calves, and her glossy, black wings tuck gently around my legs.

Her fluffy feathers stick to my sweat, an uncomfortable sensation.

Her muscles ripple like gentle waves as she steps confidently through the dust and stones on sure legs.

The familiar gentle tapping of her hooves and the shattering clatter of stones pierce through the chatter of birds talking through the thin canopy.

Smells of wildflowers and trees flowering attract the sight of tiny birds with crystal wings to land upon them.

They become illuminated in the sunlight, casting rainbows into the deepening shadows of the trees.

A gentle breeze of cooling wind causes patterns to form along the uneven ground, making it seem alive as the leaves are pulled into a strange dance.

Waving and singing in their husky tongue, they call me to join them.

The flowers bend and sway to the mysterious melody of nature.

The teasing pull of the wind and the enchanting song of the leaves creates a subtle thrill of the unexpected.

The crystal birds dance and play in the wind, enraptured by the stimulation of the magical atmosphere.

Their beating wings welcome the sight of the weary sun, creating blinding lights and cause rainbows and sparkles to form, twinkling through the haze of pollen and dust.

Colourful flowers start to fold inwards, hiding from the chill of the approaching darkness.

Small wafts of cool air brush my cheek, as the small birds sweep past my head.

They disappear in a flurry of wingbeats through the coils of branches and leaves.

Ahead, the line of trees comes to a sudden stop, as if someone had put an invisible barrier between them and the rest of the world.

The sun looks towards its resting place, tired and weary from its long day.

The world becomes still.

Deathly quiet.

It seems as if the world is holding its breath in anticipation.

The trees open up, unfolding to reveal an open sky alight with fire.

Orange, red, pink, and yellow flames streak across the sky.

Only the head of the sun is visible, casting its last gaze over the world before hiding away from the approaching reign of the calm night.

Silver stars line the horizon as they wait to march upon the sky and be the guardians of the night.

Underneath the sleepy gaze of the sun rushes a river, gurgling and laughing, its current playful and wild.

Then it tumbles.

Falling.

Falling.

Falling.

Down into a spray of mist, shrouding the pool in mystery.

Flickers of silver, blood red, and peacock blue flash below the surface of the rippling water as fish dart to and fro.

Playful patterns shine through the surface of the water as the warm colours of the sun and the magical silver of the moonlight are brightly reflected on the shiny scales of the fish.

A ghostly figure emerging from through the trees on the other side draws my attention as I watch it approaching the edge of the pool with long strides on four limber legs.

The defined shape of its body appears relaxed as it sits calmly on the edge of the water, staring thoughtfully into the darkness. Waiting.

Splash!

The figure disappears into the deep, the bank left drenched and dripping.

My horse stretches her wings out, casting a starless night on the green grass behind us.

A lurch forwards nearly makes me tumble to the ground as we launch off.

Below us shimmers the mystical waterfall, tumbling, playing, laughing beneath us.

Smaller, smaller, smaller.

It is like falling without falling.

My stomach left somewhere on the ground behind us.

The wind caresses my face as we soar upwards, my fingers reaching towards the clouds.

Sweet, clear music sounds throughout the sky as I giggle as my fingers tingle as I reach out to touch the impossible sky.

Up, down.

Up, down.

A soothing, rhythmic wave of the flapping and pumping of my horse’s wings, she propels us forwards.

Ahead lies the unknown.

Ahead lies new opportunities and new adventures.