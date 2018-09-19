By Hetty Finney Waters - Year 9, Otago Girls' High School

Too young. That is what they will say every single time.

Every time we ask to help. Too young.

Because kids these days are too irresponsible, too immature. Too young.

To even be bothered trying to help. Too young.

To them, we will never understand, because to them, we are still children, growing up ignorant in this broken world that they have prepared for us.

To them, we are still too young.

Even though we have seen it, the places where humanity is splintering, they won't let us help.

Because even though all we have ever known is this collapsing world, this state of events, they still claim that they know it better.

They still claim that they know what to do. And you know what, I guess they do; they're the ones that created it.

And there they'll sit, denying us the right to help, as they sit in their offices and claim ''no wrong-doing''.

Because this generation, our generation, is too young.

But not young enough, apparently.

Not young enough to still be shielded from the knowledge that across the Middle East, there are children fleeing war zones and wars that they did not choose to be a part of.

And not young enough to be ignorant to the fact that in America, there are children in cages who are barely old enough to cry ''goodbye mum'' as they are dragged away.

We know that we are no longer young enough to ignore the fact that we should be helping.

But to them, we still know nothing.

''We live in New Zealand, it's not our problem sweetie.''

We are still forbidden from understanding.

We're deemed not mature enough in their eyes for our pleas to be heard.

But no. This time you will let me speak. Because we know what it means to be dismissed by someone who we know will ignore our pleas to let us help, because they are older and we are young, which obviously means that they are right with all their wisdom and we are wrong in our naivety, despite the fact that they haven't even attempted to find the web page made by high school kids begging: ''Please stop shooting us!''

Because to them, it's probably ''Just mental health''.

Because we have grown up bathing in blood, sweat, and tears from our kin around the world who are screaming for help so loudly, it has numbed the ears of those who know that they are responsible for providing them aid.

And do not try to cover my ears as well, because when you turn, you will find that I am screaming with them.

And don't try to tell me to shut up. I will shut up when you show them that they are worthy of basic human rights.

So to all of you out there who are trying to silence our noise, stop treating us like we don't know what we are doing because soon enough, we, the kids of yesterday's fire, are going to become the authors of tomorrow's world.

And when we sit down to write our history and relive your mistakes, we will not look back on you kindly for trying to hide them from us.

And to those of us who are in need of help, we are coming.

They might be trying to hold us back, but we are on our way.

I'm sorry if we can't reach you fast enough.

But I am coming. This generation is coming to save you.

Can you hear us?