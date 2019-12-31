A view of the smoke drifting over from Australia taken from the Himawari 8, which is a Japanese weather satellite. The view from Mount Cargill this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien The view from Green Island this morning. Photo: Brad Phipps Queenstown also had an odd hue this morning. Photo: Jo Derek

Residents in parts of the South Island woke to strange yellow skies as smoke from Australia's fires drifts over New Zealand.

The combination of cloudy skies and the yellow-tinged smokey haze made for darker than usual conditions, with some drivers in Dunedin still using their headlights at 9am.

Residents in Christchurch and Akaroa also shared images of yellow-hazy skies.

In response to one of the shared images, the MetService said the smoke from the Australia bush fires was "a bit thicker than we've seen so far in the south of the South Island".

Paul Bonner said smoke was covering mountain tops in Queesntown and made for hazy-yellow skies in Cromwell.

He said smoke could be smelt and tasted in Queenstown, which could be problematic for asthmatics.

Cromwell woke to hazy skies. Photo: Paul Bonner

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said satellite footage showed some "pretty hefty smoke" coming New Zealand's way.

"You're likely to see a bit more haziness, a bit more hazy than the usual clear blue skies."

The smoke has dragged across the Tasman and has already hit the South Island, making our sunsets there slightly redder, Lee said.

It will move up the North Island in a few days but linger over the country until the weekend, when a front will sweep it away.

The visiting smoke won't affect temperatures, but the northwest winds also visiting from across the Tasman may make overnight temperatures warmer.

With NZ Herald