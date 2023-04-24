The South Today April 24, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, April 24, 2023.



Top stories: A sunken boat is salvaged from the depths in Southland but its final voyage won't be so grand; A wearable Poppy memorial dress gets a new home in Invercargill ahead of tomorrow's Anzac Day commemorations; and vibrant colours and crowds in Arrowtown as the mining village celebrates its Autumn Festival.



