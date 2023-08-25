The South Today bulletin: Friday, August 25

Nightly news bulletin from Friday, 25 August, 2023.



Top stories: Queenstown's KiwiHarvest is in crisis as recent funding cuts put essential community support under threat; Otago's brightest and most athletic young minds showcase their speed in Dunedin both on their feet and in math; and demolition work on an Invercargill building makes steady progress with the new Distinction Hotel taking shape.



