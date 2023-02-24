The South Today bulletin: Friday February 24

Nightly news bulletin from Friday February 24, 2023.

Top stories: The Dunedin City Council reveals rates rises are on the cards, but the mayor says it's a modest ask; Otago Students take part in a tradition as old as time, trying themselves in a race against the University clocktower; and a grand old theatre in Invercargill is pulling back the curtain on some onstage history, and it's all up for sale.

