The South Today Bulletin: March 16, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, May 16, 2023.



Top stories: A political showdown in Gore ends in a ceasefire as the ongoing council conflicts come to a head; A Dunedin city councillor is campaigning to prevent another neglected building from being abandoned; and dogs getting fit on underwater treadmills in Dunedin treating arthritis one step at a time.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.