Tuesday, 16 May 2023

The South Today Bulletin: March 16, 2023

    Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

    Top stories: A political showdown in Gore ends in a ceasefire as the ongoing council conflicts come to a head; A Dunedin city councillor is campaigning to prevent another neglected building from being abandoned; and dogs getting fit on underwater treadmills in Dunedin treating arthritis one step at a time.

    The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     