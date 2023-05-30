The South Today Bulletin: May 30, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Top stories: Staff, students and members of the public plan to rally at Otago University, against proposed cuts; Christchurch locals gather to say 'Hands off our homes!', as a nationwide roadshow rolls into town; and Southland school kids are getting green thumbs, planting native

trees at a local park.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.