Tuesday, 30 May 2023

The South Today Bulletin: May 30, 2023

    Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

    Top stories: Staff, students and members of the public plan to rally at  Otago University, against proposed cuts; Christchurch locals gather to say 'Hands off our homes!', as a nationwide roadshow rolls into town; and Southland school kids are getting green thumbs, planting native 
    trees at a local park.

    The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     