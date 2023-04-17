The South Today Bulletin: Monday, April 17, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, April 17, 2023.

Top stories: Nurses take to southern streets, as part of a nationwide series of rallies across the country; Rural surfers are catching waves in Central Otago, thanks to a big backyard wave machine set up on a working farm; and para ice hockey may soon be sliding into Dunedin, with dreams of one day creating a national team.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.