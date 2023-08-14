The South Today Bulletin: Monday, August 14, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, August 14, 2023.



Top stories: Otago University works to help native forests, with some clever balls that look like candy; Central Otago hosts the popular Wool On Creative Fashion Event, designers showing off their stylish, warm designs; and hundreds of people hit the streets in Queenstown, for a surprise performance of jive dancing for the finale of the Jive and Thrive event.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.