The South Today Bulletin: Monday, August 21, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, 21 August, 2023.

Top stories: A new St John mobility shuttle is ready for action in Queenstown, thanks to a donation by Inspire-100 women; Wedding bells are ringing in the Beverly-Begg Observatory, with a happy couple tying the knot in the name of science; and there's some colourful female energy in Invercargill, as the feminist exhibition 'Configure Home' opens.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.