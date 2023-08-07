The South Today Bulletin: Monday, August 7, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, 7 August, 2023.

Top stories: Southland gets a very 'blue visitor', as the National Party's deputy leader Nicola Willis meets with Invercargill locals; Collaboration between Sara Cohen and Concord School, opening a new classroom for children with special needs; and the West Coast village of Otira takes a trip back in time, celebrating a milestone for the local railway tunnel.

