The South Today bulletin: Monday, February 27

Nightly news bulletin from Monday February 27, 2023.

Top stories: A difficult walk down memory lane is released in Christchurch through and audio tour, bringing stories from the 20=11 quakes to life; A group of Dunedin friends are helping those affected by the Northern floods, with high fashion at the rugby clubrooms; and adrenaline junkies make the most of a snow-free Coronet Peak over the weekend, for the National Moutain Bike champs.

