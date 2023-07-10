The South Today Bulletin: Monday, July 10

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, July 10, 2023.

Top stories: Dunedin children were mesmerised with chemistry over the weekend, closing out the International Science Festival; hundreds of squawking farm birds were on display in Invercargill, at the Southland Poultry and Pigeon Show; and Queenstown has adopted a centuries-old tradition, as skiers took part in a Torchlight snow descent at Coronet Peak.

