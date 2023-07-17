Monday, 17 July 2023

The South Today Bulletin: Monday, July 17, 2023

    Nightly news bulletin from Monday, July 17, 2023.

    Top stories: A central Christchurch block is cordoned off, after a digger hits an important oxygen pipe at the hospital; Matariki celebrations have been held across the south, marking the Maori New Year; and a street party for a good cause, as Mosgiel residents rally behind a Syrian refugee family.

    The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     