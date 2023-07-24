The South Today Bulletin: Monday, July 24, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, July 24, 2023.



Top stories: The rescue helicopter is called to the small town of Roxburgh, after a two-vehicle crash; a new movie theatre, barbershop, and cafe are being constructed in Hawthorndale, with dementia care in mind; and a new rubbish truck is making the rounds of Christchurch, with some environmentally friendly features.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.