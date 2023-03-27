The South Today Bulletin: Monday, March 27

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, March 27, 2023.

Top stories: Invercargill pushes itself to the forefront with new satellite technology. to be used across Australasia; The future of Dunedin's one-way system is put to vote today, giving the green light to a new traffic proposal; and a Kea Aerospace project gets off the ground in Christchurch, with a Southern Hemisphere first in aerial imaging.



