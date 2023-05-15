The South Today Bulletin: Monday, May 15, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, May 15, 2023.



Top stories: NASA's super pressure balloon launch from Wanaka goes from highs to lows, after a leak causes the flight to end just one day in; 75 people including 3 former All Blacks have cycled from Queenstown to Invercargill, raising money for the Westpac Chopper Appeal; and vehicle dealership Dunedin City Motors has celebrated a century in business, with a parade of a hundred cars from the last hundred years.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.