The South Today Bulletin: Monday, May 29, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, May 29, 2023.

Top stories: A generous donation strengthens a boating partnership in Riverton, helping make the coastline a little safer; Gore's country music season gets underway, as utes, mullets, and dogs meet the Southern Field Days; and the South Island Powerlifting Championships see the strongest push their limits in the ultimate test of power and strength.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.