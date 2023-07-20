The South Today bulletin: Thursday, 20 July, 2023.

Nightly news bulletin from Thursday, 20 July, 2023.



Top stories: Four Southland raised Kakapo are 'taking flight' for a large scale relocation to the North Island; a group of Dunedin students dressed up to watch Ryan Gosling play Ken as the new Barbie movie hits the big screen; and Otago University researchers have been tinkering away turning man's best friend into a robot.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.