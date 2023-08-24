The South Today bulletin: Thursday, August 24

Nightly news bulletin from Thursday, 24 August, 2023.



Top stories: Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean bids farewell to politics after almost two decades of service; Canterbury Police are testing out a zippy new addition to their fleet as part of a nationwide trial; and Dunedin cancer survivor Margie Mitchell gives back to the charity that supported her ahead of Daffodil Day.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.