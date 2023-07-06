The South Today bulletin: Thursday, July 6

Nightly news bulletin from Thursday, July 6, 2023.



Top stories: Some have been taking a trip to the tropics in Dunedin.. releasing some colourful creatures at Tuhura Otago Museum in the name of science; Coronet Peak is getting ready to light up the snow.. for the country's first torchlight descent; and... Christchurch's sky had a blast of colour over the weekend.. as trainee pyrotechnicians put new skills to the test for the Winter Fireworks Spectacular.



