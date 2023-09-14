The South Today bulletin: Thursday, September 14

Nightly news bulletin from Thursday, 14 September, 2023.

Top stories: Rural never looked so urban in Queenstown, as zoning issues leave some residents strapped for cash; Otago's brightest students are rewarded for their efforts at the Class Act Awards, with their achievements getting noticed by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins; and a big win for Southland, as Southland Boys High School brings home the National First Fifteen Rugby Championship.

