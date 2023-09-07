The South Today bulletin: Thursday, September 7

Nightly news bulletin from Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Top stories: National party leader Christopher Luxon makes his way to Queenstown, setting his sights on tourism policies; Juices are flowing in Dunedin, as an entrepreneurial high school student combines her culture with business; and, A new poetry book has been published in Southland, and it's written entirely by Edendale primary school pupils.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.