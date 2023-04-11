The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, April 11

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Top stories: Children and their families got to meet the Easter bunny on Good Friday, at Invercargill's Easter Egg-stravaganza; Vehicles of all shapes and sizes were on display at Wheels at Wanaka, with a two story truck catching quite a few eyes; and Queenstown locals are ditching the sunhats for ice skate, as an iconic ice rink prepares to come back with a bang.



