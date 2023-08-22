The South Today bulletin: Tuesday, August 22

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, 22 August, 2023.



Top stories: A group of Lumsden residents take a stand to try and prevent some large trees from being chopped down; an iconic, bright pink and delicious looking statue in Canterbury is in need of a fresh coat of paint as pleas are made to the Selwyn District Council; and schools from across Southland descend on Invercargill for a week of Pasifika culture celebrations.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.