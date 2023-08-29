The South Today bulletin: Tuesday, August 29

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, 29 August, 2023.

Top stories: Christchurch's Cathedral Square is getting an upgrade, closing in on revitalising the space to draw more people to the area; Dunedin radio station manager Sean Norling is hanging up his headphones, after showcasing local music for over 2 decades; and Queenstown airport is shining in rainbow colours, adding a touch of glamour to this year's Pride celebrations.

