The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Top stories: Inner city retail development Invercargill Central celebrates a big milestone; the historic Manor Place Conveniences in Dunedin won't be 'flushed away', after a resident's plea to preserve the century old structure; and the Swiss women's football team's training is underway in Dunedin, with support from Tahuna Normal pupils.



