The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, 25 July, 2023.

Top stories: Christchurch police have found a new point of interest in the missing persons case of Yanfei Bao nearly a week after the search began; the Commonwealth's most prestigious surf lifesaving award went to Kalya Kandegoda Gamage after saving his brother life; and Festa Junina is dancing its way into Queenstown bringing people together to celebrate Latin American culture.

