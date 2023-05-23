Tuesday, 23 May 2023

The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

    1. News
    2. South Today Bulletin

    Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

    Top stories: Highlanders star Aaron Smith gears up for an emotional farewell in his final home game; an Otago University graduate is making history as first Saudi Arabian woman to journey to space; and the Royal 
    Golden Fleece Exhibition showcases the best of its kind in the country.

    The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     