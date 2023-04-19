The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, April 19

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, April 19, 2023.



Top stories: A salvage operation is underway in the deep south, as crews try to retrieve a fishing boat from the mudflats; an Otago professor isn't letting an injured arm stop her playing table tennis as she finds a solution in her own research; and Gore District councillors back an independent review to try and break a deadlock of dysfunction.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.