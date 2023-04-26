The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, April 26

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Top stories: Towns and cities across the South commemorate New Zealand's fallen soldiers and service personnel on Anzac Day; some very heavy lifting at a Christchurch museum, ahead of an ambitious construction project; and Ashburton showcases the nation's best small-scale engineering feats, made out of a classic toy.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.