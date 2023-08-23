The South Today bulletin: Wednesday, August 23

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, August 23, 2023.



Top stories: Fish and chip prices may become more expensive in Invercargill, as warnings arise over potato shortages; new research done by Dunedin high school student Megha Senthilkumar is highlighting the importance of better sleep in young people; and East Gore School pupils are dancing to some live music, performed by the New Zealand Royal Navy Band.



