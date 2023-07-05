The South Today bulletin: Wednesday, July 5

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Top stories: Dunedin City Councillors say it's not too late to change three waters plans, pleading their case in Wellington; Documentary series 'Journey to New Edinburgh' nears completion, thanks to a local museum; and some Cantabrians celebrate their United States heritage, in true American style.

