The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Top stories: A mission to find Queenstown Salvation Army a new home is looking promising, reaching one step closer to their goal; A high school speech competition is empowering young minds, in a vibrant display of cultural pride; and Dunedin transformed into a haven for hobby and gaming enthusiasts, drawing fans from across the South Island.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.