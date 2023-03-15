The South Today bulletin: Wednesday, March 15

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Top stories: A multi-day manhunt in Dunedin comes to an end as a 25 year old man appears in court charged with attempted murder; A Queenstown sculpture is quickly gaining iconic status.. but some on the council say it's for all the wrong reasons; and residents kick up a stink at a Christchurch Council meeting in a campaign to boot a compost plant out of their neighbourhood.

