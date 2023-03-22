The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, March 22

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



Top stories: Guide dogs are in the spotlight, with one Invercargill woman sharing her story ahead of the annual appeal; A seafood restaurant on the remote West Coast has ridden out the covid storm, and is enjoying an influx of visitors; and age was no obstacle for the guest of honour at a special International Women's day celebration in Gore.

