The South Today bulletin: Wednesday, May 17

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Top stories: Dunedin balloonologist Pippity-Pop claims a golden trophy, after winning reality TV show 'Blow Up'; Gore residents react to their town's political showdown, as the Mayor and Councillors vow to work together; and a new Hospice care hub opens in Cromwell, offering a more scenic view for residents.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.