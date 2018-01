Ardern: 'I'm just pregnant, not incapacitated' Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has addressed commentary about whether New Zealand will be cheated of her attention once she has a baby, saying it was up to her to prove she could do it.

Collaboration key for pest eradication Collaboration key for pest eradication There is hope New Zealand’s endangered native bird, the kakapo could return to its original breeding sites on Cooper island, in Fiordland’s Dusky Sound.

Calf sales boom in Temuka Calf sales boom in Temuka The town of Temuka, just north of Timaru has been seeing the local sales yards booming with special auctions of calves this summer.

40deg days on cards 40deg on cards as heatwave bites The hottest days are due to hit the country at the start of next week when temperatures are set to soar to as high as 40C across the South Island.

Warnings in Paris as Seine floods Warnings in Paris as Seine floods Tourists and locals were advised to steer clear of the banks of Paris' river Seine which has been swollen by weeks of heavy rain.

Harry fizzing after mission on pogo stick Harry fizzing after mission on pogo stick The only regret Harry Willis had after starting his mammoth journey up the world’s steepest street on a pogo stick yesterday, was drinking a can of cola before he started.