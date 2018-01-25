Lake Dunstan unsafe due to bacteria

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
People are being warned to not swim in an area of Lake Dunstan following the discovery of potentially harmful bacteria in the water.
Made with the support of NZ On Air
You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
People are being warned to not swim in an area of Lake Dunstan following the discovery of potentially harmful bacteria in the water.