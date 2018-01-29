Monday, 29 January 2018

South Dunedin deaths a double homicide, police say

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    1. News
    2. South Today

    Police are now treating the deaths of David Ian Clarke and Anastasia Margaret Neve in a South Dunedin fire last week as a double homicide.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment