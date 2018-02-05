Southern region gets ready for Waitangi Day celebrations

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A new Waitangi Day cultural celebration, organised by the Queenstown Lakes District Council will grace Queenstown’s Earnslaw Park tomorrow.
Made with the support of NZ On Air
You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A new Waitangi Day cultural celebration, organised by the Queenstown Lakes District Council will grace Queenstown’s Earnslaw Park tomorrow.