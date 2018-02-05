Monday, 5 February 2018

Thousands drawn by rare stench

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    1. News
    2. South Today

    The Amorphophallus titanum at Dunedin's Botanic Garden flowered on Saturday, drawing thousands of visitors to see what the stink was all about.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment