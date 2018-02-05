Thousands drawn by rare stench

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Amorphophallus titanum at Dunedin's Botanic Garden flowered on Saturday, drawing thousands of visitors to see what the stink was all about.
