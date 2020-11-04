Lake Hayes Cottage, by Anna-Marie Chin Architects, won an award at the 2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards in the housing alterations and additions section. PHOTO: MARINA MATTHEWS

Two projects at Cardrona and Lake Hayes have been recognised in the 2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards, held in Auckland last night.

The winners in the awards ranged from private houses to a high school, a bowling club to an ecosanctuary shelter and a chapel to an opera house.

The awards jury visited 46 shortlisted projects over nine days in September.

Jury convener and Auckland architect Michael Thomson

said he and fellow jurors Auckland architect Lynda Simmons, Christchurch architect Fiona Short, and University of Auckland architecture professor Anthony Hoete saw encouraging signs for the future of architecture and building in New Zealand.

Abodo Showcase at Cardrona, by Assembly Architects, won an award at the 2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards in the small project architecture section. PHOTO: SIMON DEVITT

A Lake Hayes house received an award in the housing alterations and additions category.

At Lake Hayes Cottage, Anna-Marie Chin Architects had moved and renovated an old cottage and connected it via a glazed link to a new barn-like bedroom wing.

The jury praised the "seamless and well-proportioned" addition for its "subtle shifts from old to new".

Abodo Showcase Cardrona, a showroom for a New Zealand timber supply company, designed by Assembly Architects, took one of three awards in the small project category.

The building might look like a small house, but, the jury said, it functioned excellently as "a beautifully crafted display box of the best qualities of its product".

Four awards, named for celebrated New Zealand architects, constituted the top tier of the awards.

This year, the John Scott Award for public architecture went to the Hihiaua Cultural Centre, a converted boatshed in Whangarei.

The Ted McCoy Award for education was won by Jasmax for its rebuild of Western Springs College Nga Puna O Waiorea, in Auckland.

The Sir Miles Warren Award for commercial architecture was won by the Nelson Airport Terminal, designed by Studio of Pacific Architecture.

The Sir Ian Athfield Award for housing went to Toto Whare, a Lyttelton state house redesigned by Bull O’Sullivan Architecture.