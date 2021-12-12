Bill Todd has been named the Auctioneers Association of New Zealand auctioneer of the year. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

William Todd, known as Bill, is a well-known character in Southland who has literally spent a lifetime in the auction business.

His hard work was recognised yesterday when he was named the Auctioneers Association of New Zealand auctioneer of the year.

Mr Todd (85), who works for William Todd & Co, is the fourth generation of his family to follow the career path.

"His personality, his memory, his astuteness, and his character are admired by all who have had the pleasure of his auction services over the many years that he has been involved," the association said in a statement.

"Bill is the epitome of what an auctioneer is and has great mana and respect by all who know him."

Last year, Mr Todd told the Otago Daily Times he would keep auctioneering while he could.

"I can't be at home doing nothing. My job gives me a challenge every day and I love it."