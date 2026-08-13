Opportunities to secure a property of this calibre in the highly sought-after Matua Grove are exceptionally rare. Nestled within one of Otatara's most prestigious and tightly held locations, this impressive family residence delivers the perfect combination of space, comfort, privacy and lifestyle. Set on an expansive approximately 5644sq m section surrounded by established native bush, this is a home designed for families who value room to grow while enjoying a peaceful and private setting. Inside, the home offers an exceptionally versatile floor plan with four generously sized bedrooms, two well-appointed bathrooms, a dedicated office for those who work or study from home, and multiple living spaces that cater effortlessly to modern family life. [Missing Credit][object Object] Whether you're entertaining guests, spending time together as a family, or simply seeking a quiet retreat, there is a space for every occasion. At the heart of the home is the spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, designed to bring people together. This welcoming hub flows seamlessly into the living areas, making it ideal for everyday living and entertaining alike. [Missing Credit][object Object] A separate sun-drenched lounge provides an additional place to relax, while the versatile games room offers endless possibilities, from a children's playroom to a media room or hobby space. Comfort is assured throughout the seasons thanks to a multi-fuel burner and heat transfer system, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere during the cooler Southland months. [Missing Credit][object Object] Outside, the property continues to impress. The substantial double garage includes a workshop area, providing excellent storage and workspace options for tradespeople, hobbyists or those needing extra room for vehicles and equipment. The established grounds offer privacy, natural beauty and ample space for children and pets to explore, while the surrounding native bush creates a tranquil setting that feels a world away from the city, yet remains conveniently close to Invercargill amenities. Quality homes in Matua Grove are seldom available and always attract strong interest. If you've been searching for a premium lifestyle property that offers space, flexibility and an enviable Otatara address, this exceptional home deserves your immediate attention. ADDRESS: 57 Matua Grove, Otatara, Invercargill City PRICE $1,149,000 BRM: 4 BATH: 2 GARAGE: 2 Property Brokers Salesperson: Tim Frampton 027 254 5955 OPEN HOMES Sat 15 August 11:45 - 12:15pm Sun, 16 August, 12:15 - 12:45pm