Anna Van Riel is "so pumped" to be releasing adult music again with her latest album which was launched in late January. Photo: supplied

Singer-songwriter Anna Van Riel has "re-emerged" into adult music with a new album following a lengthy career in children’s music.

The Lake Hāwea musician, who is performing with her band The Back Road Revolution in Gore this weekend, released her latest album, Wooden Leg in January.

It follows a seven-album discography over her 20-plus year music career.

Van Riel said her new album has been 10 years in the making and includes psychedelic, folk, blues and jazz genres.

"I feel like it’s the right time in motherhood to go there again.

"I am so pumped to be back," she said.

Returning to adult music, Ms Van Riel said her voice has changed a lot.

"My voice has developed and changed, it’s a lot warmer and more mature," she said.

Van Riel has recorded five of her albums, including her latest, with musician and sound engineer Danny Fairley in Lake Hāwea.

"We have created some really cool stuff together that I am so proud of," she said.

"Performing in the children’s sector worked for me and my family and meant I could stay close to home.

"Folk, jazz and blues is my passion, so I feel pumped to be releasing this album for grown-ups," she said.

The title Wooden Leg gained its name from the final track on the album which Van Riel wrote with a pair of American travellers during a song-writing exercise while staying on her family’s property.

"I had always taken inspiration from Wooden Ships, a song by Jefferson Airplane.

"Listening to that song as a teenager in Wānaka was pivotal for me.

"I would think one day I’m going to have an album that feels like this, it’s a full-circle of my dream," she said.

• Anna Van Riel and The Back Road Revolution perform at ASM (upstairs in the old H&J Smith Building) at 7.30pm on Saturday.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz