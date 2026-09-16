Wyndham’s Keith Pirie was one of the 400 firefighters who gathered at Auckland’s Skytower on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

The firefighters climbed over 1000 stairs in honour of the thousands of people, including 343 first responders, who lost their lives in the World Trade Centre attacks.

Every firefighter in attendance carried the name of a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter who died as a result of the attacks up the tower.

Former FDNY chiefs flew in from New York to attend the annual event.

The gathering also remembered close to 80 New Zealand firefighters killed in the line of duty since the 1870s. Photo: Supplied