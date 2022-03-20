Invercargill Tongan Trust members (from left) Taneisha Fifita, Soa Manu, Asipiuela Talakai, Tevita Taufa and Makalita Maka organise the donations received by the community. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Invercargill's Tongan community has come together to collect more than 40 drums of donations to be sent to families affected by the devastating volcanic eruption in Tonga in January.

Members of Invercargill Tongan Trust gathered on Saturday in Invercargill to pack about 45 barrels with non-perishable foods, water and clothing which will be sent to Tonga by the end of the month.

In January, the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano off the coast of Tonga erupted, leaving the island nation dealing with the aftermath.

Trust secretary Fuai’Api Fiefia was pleased with the effort of the community.

"We feel very blessed, knowing that we are living in a community which everyone is looking out for each other — supporting and helping us in a very difficult moment.

"People around the community, at work, were worried and asking how our family was — which was really comforting, to know that people care for you and was aware of what’s going on back home. It is beautiful to live in a community like that."

Everyone in the Tongan community was connected through spirit, but nevertheless it was really hard those days they were not able to communicate with their loved ones, she said.

After few months after the tragedy, Mrs Fiefia said things were more calm there now — but people still needed a lot of help.

"The feeling I got is that everyone [from the Tongan community] was affected by what happened.

"We are doing the best we can from abroad with hope that what we are giving offers a bit of comfort for them."

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz