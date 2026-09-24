The power of community to inspire sustainable change is the theme of next month’s Spring Eco Fest. The family-friendly event will include exhibits from Forest & Bird, South Alive, as well as crafts, massage therapy and education, and Invercargill Parks and Gardens staff giving examples of sustainable food systems. Displays of contemporary Māori arts and crafts and Rongoa Māori will also draw on cultural skills and knowledge. Co-organiser Jenny Campbell said in a statement members of the community would also be able to quiz local political candidates at the event ahead of November’s general election. “This is an opportunity for people to ask the candidates about the things which are important to them.” Eco Fest runs from 10am to 2pm on October 3 at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club,154 Esk St. Gold coin entry for adults and students and under 5s are free. — Allied Media